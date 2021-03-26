Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Protesters block roads, railway tracks

All personnel of the Delhi Police will be on the ground on Thursday as part of arrangements made by the police force for the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the central farm laws.

Speaking to ANI, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer, said security arrangements include Police Control Room (PCR) vans, Quick Response Team (QRT) vans and motorcycle patrolling teams.

"Delhi Police has made adequate law and order arrangements in view the bandh call given by farmers. The entire Delhi Police will be on the ground. We are fully prepared; all district authorities have been directed to put all their men on the ground for patroling from the morning itself," Biswal said.

"We are fully prepared to ensure that the normal life is not affected. All our motorcycle patrolling teams, PCR vans and QRT vans will be on the ground so that no untoward incidents take place," he added.