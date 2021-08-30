Farmers protest against Haryana CM Khattar near Chandigarh Press Club over Karnal lathicharge – See pics

Farmers staged a protest on Monday against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar near Chandigarh Press Club where the CM was addressing a press conference today on completion of 2,500 days of BJP Govt in the state, reported news agency ANI.

According to reports, in view of the protest against the lathicharge in Karnal, heavy deployment of security forces has been made outside the Chandigarh Press Club.

Meanwhile, Haryana farmers held a maha panchayat to discuss lathi-charge action against them by police in Karnal, reported ANI.

On Sunday, farmers in Punjab blocked highways for two hours in protest against the police lathi-charge on their Haryana counterparts as the neighbouring state government defended the police action, which a farmer leader alleged led to one death.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday defended the police action against protesting farmers in Karnal, saying they promised a peaceful protest but hurled stones at police and blocked highways.

A day after the police action in Karnal, a farm union leader accused police of causing death to a farmer, allegedly injured in the lathicharge, but Karnal Inspector General of Police Mamta Singh refuted the allegation, saying that he died at home.

Owing allegiance to various farmer bodies, the protesters in Punjab burnt effigies of the BJP-led Haryana government for using "force" on farmers in Karnal.

Around 10 people were allegedly injured on Saturday as police lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)

Monday,August 30, 2021