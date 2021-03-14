Farmers' protest: After Nandigram, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to visit these 5 states

Lucknow: After taking Nandigram in West Bengal by storm to mount pressure on the Central government, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced to hold Kisan Mahapanchayats in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttarakhand in next few weeks.
“Farmers have nothing to do with the West Bengal polls. I had gone there to educate farmers about three Farm Laws and MSP. I have educated them to demand MSP on their crops from the government formed there,” said Tikait in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
The BKU leader announced that he and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders will be touring all over the country to unite and educate people about the three Farm Laws. “Our agitation will continue till the three Farm Laws are repealed and a new law is enacted to ensure MSP,” he reiterated.
Tikait said that his next destination is Madhya Pradesh where he will be holding a panchayat with farmers on March 15. He said that programs are being chalked out for Odisha, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttarakhand.
He feared that the new laws would ruin weekly markets and Haats in rural areas. Over 4.5 crore people are engaged in it, he pointed.
“Why the government is not making law on MSP. Government is buying paddy at the rate of RS 900 per quintal from farmers, they will get Rs 1850 per quintal once law is enacted on the MSP,” he claimed.
The government is neither withdrawing three Farm Laws nor holding any talks on the issues raised by farmers. If the government is adamant then we will continue to surround Delhi from all corners,” he rued.
