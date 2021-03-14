Farmers' protest: After Nandigram, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to visit these 5 states

Lucknow: After taking Nandigram in West Bengal by storm to mount pressure on the Central government, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced to hold Kisan Mahapanchayats in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttarakhand in next few weeks.

“Farmers have nothing to do with the West Bengal polls. I had gone there to educate farmers about three Farm Laws and MSP. I have educated them to demand MSP on their crops from the government formed there,” said Tikait in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The BKU leader announced that he and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders will be touring all over the country to unite and educate people about the three Farm Laws. “Our agitation will continue till the three Farm Laws are repealed and a new law is enacted to ensure MSP,” he reiterated.