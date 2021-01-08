Farmers' Protest: 8th round of talks between govt, protesting farmers to be held today

The Union government on Friday will hold the eight round of talks with the representatives of farmer unions protesting at the borders of Delhi against the three agricultural laws passed during the last monsoon session of Parliament.

A day before the eighth round of talks, the government and the farmer unions stuck to their respective positions on Thursday, the agitating farmers took out tractor rallies to press their demand for rollback of new agri laws and the Centre asserted it is ready to consider any proposal other than their repeal.

As both sides looked for a resolution to the over one-month-long deadlock, rumours about some states being allowed to opt out of the central laws started doing the rounds, but the agitating unions said they had not received any such proposal from the government.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar too answered in the negative when he was asked by reporters if there was any proposal to give state governments the freedom to implement the new laws.

Tomar, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, has been leading the government's negotiations with 40 protesting farmer union leaders.