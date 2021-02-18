Farmers' protest: 4-hour nationwide rail roko today, Samkyukta Kisan Morcha appeals for peaceful demonstration

New Delhi: Farmers' organisations will hold a nationwide 'rail roko' program for 4 hours on Thursday as they continue their protest against the central farm laws.

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, spokesperson of the Kisan Andolan Committee, Ghazipur border said they will carry out a peaceful protest during the 'Rail Roko' program on February 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm.

We will offer refreshments to the passengers to avoid inconvenience, he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a peaceful protest, expecting to get support for the program from across the country.

"Appeal to everyone for a peaceful protest in nationwide 'Rail Roko' program on February 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm," it said.

The SKM demanded that the government should resolve the farmers' issues immediately without any further delay.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha took note of the high-level meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of JP Nadda with elected party leaders and others from Haryana, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan, along with Cabinet and other Ministers like Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Baliyan and others," read a release by Darshan Pal of the SKM.