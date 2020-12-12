Farmers' movt infiltrated by Leftists, Maoists to demand release of anti-nationals: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday trained his guns on what he termed as 'hidden agendas' of 'Leftists and Maoists' who he suspected to have infiltrated the farmers' agitation against the central government's new agricultural legislations.

This comes as the farmers' protest against new farm laws entered its 17th day. Goyal, the Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry and Food and Consumers Affairs, was speaking on Saturday at FICCI's annual meeting.

He said the agitation no longer remains a farmers' movement as it has been "infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements" demanding the release of those put behind bars for "anti-national activities".

This, Goyal said, was clearly to derail agriculture reforms brought by the government.

The Union Minister, however, did not say if the government had or is planning to take any action against any person belonging to banned outfits seen at the protests.

"We now realise that the so-called farmer agitation hardly remains a farmers' agitation. It has almost got infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements, a flavour of which we saw over the last two days when there were extraneous demands to release people who have been put behind bars for anti-national (and) who have been put behind bars for illegal activities," Goyal said.

"The demands being raised on a farmers' platform to release so-called intellectuals and poets clearly demonstrate that the effort to derail farm law improvements is probably in the hands of certain elements who are not good for India", he said.