 Farmers' March: Elderly Lady Loses Cool, Slams Protesters For Road Blockages In Punjab Amid Travel Advisory Issued By Delhi Police
Delhi Police⁩ has issued travel advisory in view of farmers arriving at Delhi border on Feb 13 seeking legal status for MSP & govt assurance for purchase of all 22 crops under MSP

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
As farmers from various parts of Punjab are all set to march to Delhi amid hightened security and major traffic restrictions in routes between delhi and Punjab, a video of an elderly lady in Punjab losing cool and slamming the farmers for disrupting daily lives of people is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, she is seen shouting at the farmers who are seen sitting on a dharna in the middle of the road. He says, "Your Demand never ends. You want everything for free. The Centre is giving you so much for free, yet you are harassing the public and blocking the roads. "

Delhi Police⁩ has issue travel advisory in view of farmers arriving at Delhi border on Feb 13 seeking legal status for MSP & govt assurance for purchase of all 22 crops under MSP. They're also demanding loan waiver & lower electricity charges.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire city of Delhi for the next 30 days ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' March on February 13, a top police official said. The order was issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, on Monday. The Police said that any person found to be violating the order would be arrested immediately.

'Delhi Chalo' March: Section 144 Imposed In National Capital Ahead Of Farmer's Protest
article-image

"There shall be an absolute prohibition on the organisation, convening, or participation in any processions, demonstrations, rallies, or march on foot, whether for political, social, or any other purpose, within the geographical limits of Delhi/New Delhi," the order stated.

