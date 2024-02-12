Farmers' March: Elderly Lady Loses Cool, Slams Protesters For Road Blockages In Punjab Amid Travel Advisory Issued By Delhi Police

'Chalo Delhi' March: Elderly Lady Loses Cool, Slams Protesters For Road Blockages As Punjab Farmers Set Off For National Capital | @MeghUpdates

As farmers from various parts of Punjab are all set to march to Delhi amid hightened security and major traffic restrictions in routes between delhi and Punjab, a video of an elderly lady in Punjab losing cool and slamming the farmers for disrupting daily lives of people is doing rounds on social media.

Punjab Public is Fed-up with daily blockades. An elderly lady from Punjab breaks down, slams andolanjeevi farmers -



"Your Demand never ends. You want everything for free. The Centre is giving you so much for free, yet you are harassing the public and blocking the roads"

In the video, she is seen shouting at the farmers who are seen sitting on a dharna in the middle of the road. He says, "Your Demand never ends. You want everything for free. The Centre is giving you so much for free, yet you are harassing the public and blocking the roads. "

Delhi Police⁩ has issue travel advisory in view of farmers arriving at Delhi border on Feb 13 seeking legal status for MSP & govt assurance for purchase of all 22 crops under MSP. They’re also demanding loan waiver & lower electricity charges. Read the order below.

Delhi Police has issue travel advisory in view of farmers arriving at Delhi border on Feb 13 seeking legal status for MSP & govt assurance for purchase of all 22 crops under MSP. They're also demanding loan waiver & lower electricity charges.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire city of Delhi for the next 30 days ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' March on February 13, a top police official said. The order was issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, on Monday. The Police said that any person found to be violating the order would be arrested immediately.

"There shall be an absolute prohibition on the organisation, convening, or participation in any processions, demonstrations, rallies, or march on foot, whether for political, social, or any other purpose, within the geographical limits of Delhi/New Delhi," the order stated.