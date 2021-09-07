Farmers in ‘halla bol’ mode over Karnal lathi charge

Chandigarh: Farmers protesting the lathicharge on August 28 and demanding a case be registered against the then SDM, Ayush Sinha, whose video instructing policemen to “smash the heads of farmers” had sent shockwaves across the country, were literally on a “halla bol” mission on Tuesday, demanding justice be done.

Despite the Haryana government suspending internet in most parts of Haryana to ensure farmers do not gather outside the mini-secretariat, Karnal had converted into a police garrison with the RAF and BSF too pitching in.

Earlier in the day, undeterred by the government’s show of force in what is chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency, farmers from all over Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other adjoining states began converging at the new anaj mandi (grain market). Rattled by the outpouring, the state home department ordered the police to exercise “maximum restraint” and allowed them to gather. Within a couple of hours, thousands had assembled there, with more on the way from Jind, Kaithal, Panipat and other parts of Haryana, sending the administration into a tizzy.

“We were very nervous. Frantic messages were sent to the state capital Chandigarh for clarity on the action to be taken. Lathicharge, water cannon, more barricades? When the instructions arrived, we were told to invite the farmer leaders for talks to soothe the frayed tempers. The talks failed. The farmers were then allowed to reach the gates of the mini-secretariat. Only water-cannons were used to ensure they did not breach the barricades. They are squatting outside now and we are awaiting further orders,” a senior district official said late in the evening.

Senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Darshan Pal, were part of the 11-member delegation that went for the talks, while Karnal Deputy Commissioner N.K. Yadav and senior police officers represented the district administration.

The farmers put forth three primary demands, including Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of Sushil Kajal who they alleged died during the lathicharge, and a government job for his relative, compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for those injured in the lathicharge and registration of a criminal case against SDM Sinha and police personnel responsible for the August 28 police assault.

The farmers are now squatting outside the mini-secretariat. “We will continue with the gherao of the secretariat till our demands for justice are met. More and more farmers from Haryana are on their way to join the protests,” said Yogendra Yadav.

Like Tikri and Sindhu bordering Delhi, a farmer leader informed that Karnal will be the new “morcha.”

Next stop Chandigarh, the capital of Haryana.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:04 PM IST