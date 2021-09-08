'Farmers from UP, Punjab and other places will join protest': BKU leader Rakesh Tikait after talks with Karnal district administration fail

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said the talks with the Karnal district administration over the police lathi charge incident, which lasted for over three hours, remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day.

Tikait said the officers are not ready to suspend SDM Ayush Sinha and lodge a case against him. "The officers are getting directions from Chandigarh. So we have decided to continue our protest here," added the farmer leader.

For the unversed, the farmers' union leaders are demanding the suspension of SDM Ayush Sinha, who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" if the protesters crossed the line on August 28. In the clash, about 10 protesters were hurt as they tried to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting. Moreover, the leaders also claimed that a farmer died later. However, this allegation has been rejected by the administration.

Meanwhile, Tikait said farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other places will join the protest in Haryana's Karnal. "Along with our protests in Delhi, this agitation will also continue until our demands are met. Our demand is that the officer is suspended," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav were among the 13 representatives participating in the meeting with District administration officials.

Before going for the meeting, Rakesh Tikait said, the Khattar government is conspiring to limit the farm agitation to Karnal, which will not be successful. He said the farm protests at borders of Delhi will continue. He added that he will not waste the energy in the protest at Karnal and would like to solve this issue as soon as possible.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:10 PM IST