Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Day 2: Heavy Traffic As Security Ramped Up At Borders

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy traffic snarl seen at Ghazipur border this morning in view of the farmers' protest.

DSP Anil Kumar of Jhajjar, Haryana said that the traffic has been diverted and currently the atmosphere is peaceful.

"Currently, the atmosphere is peaceful. Traffic has been diverted. The movement of the pedestrians is normal," DSP Kumar told ANI.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that they want the Prime Minister to step forward and speak with the farmers.

VIDEO | Farmers prepare food at Shambhu border on day 2 of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Section 144 imposed

"There are reports in the media that the MSP guaranteeing law can not be formed so soon. All, we are saying is to give us a legal guarantee on that (MSP) so that we don't sell crops below that MSP. So, there is no question of a Committee. We would want the PM to step forward and speak with the farmers," Pandher said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Tight security continues at Ghazipur border, with heavy deployment of security personnel here, as the farmers' protest enters its second day.

The protesting farmers on Tuesday were seen attempting to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons. The Haryana police, meanwhile, detained several protesting farmers. The police deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, and police and paramilitary personnel at Kurukshetra in Haryana in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers.

VIDEO | Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march: Road in a village near Shambhu border dug up to prevent movement of heavy vehicles.
#FarmersProtest



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)

To ensure law and order, Delhi police enforced Section 144, restricting the entry of tractor-trolleys and large assemblies. According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.

VIDEO | Multi-layer barricading at #Ghazipur border of Delhi in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march. Traffic movement smooth as of now.
#FarmersProtest



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)

The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate. Further, they are demanding to punish those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), linking it with farming, has also been made by the farmers.

Also, they have demanded compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member has been put in place.