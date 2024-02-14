 Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Day 2: Heavy Traffic As Security Ramped Up At Borders
Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Day 2: Heavy Traffic As Security Ramped Up At Borders

Security arrangements have been intensified at the Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana, as farmers who marched towards Delhi on Tuesday clashed with the police

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Heavy Traffic As Security Ramped Up At Borders

New Delhi: Long traffic jams hit the Delhi-Ghaziabad border were seen on Wednesday due to the farmers' protest and security checks put in place by the authorities. Rapid Action Force personnel, Police personnel and Riot Control Vehicles are deployed at the Singhu Border in Delhi in view of the farmers' protest. The morning visuals showed that security arrangements have been intensified at the Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana, as farmers who marched towards Delhi on Tuesday clashed with the police.
More concrete is being poured between the concrete slabs at the Tikri Border to make the border stronger on day two of the farmers' march towards the national capital.

