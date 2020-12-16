Farmers' Agitation: 65-year-old protesting preacher shoots himself

NEW DELHI: In the first untoward incident, in what has been largely a peaceful farmers’ agitation, a 65-year-old Sikh preacher shot himself with a licensed gun, ostensibly in solidarity with the protestors.

He hailed from Karnal in Haryana and committed suicide near the Singhu border – the nerve centre of the agitation.

The deceased, Sant Baba Ram Singh, was an office bearer in many Sikh organisations, including Haryana SGPC, media reports said.

In a handwritten note, found near his body, Singh wrote that he was distressed at the plight of the farmers and upset at the 'government's oppression'.

"I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights... I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them. To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice. To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government. I have decided to sacrifice myself," read the note he left at his side.

Rahul Gandhi immediately latched onto the incident and told the government in a tweet: Stop being adamant and immediately withdraw the anti-agricultural law!