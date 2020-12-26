Farmer Unions propose to hold another round of talks with Centre on Dec 29

Farmer Unions proposes to hold another round of talks with the Centre on December 29 at 11 am, said Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj India.
The first two points in our agenda for talks are- modalities to repeal the three farm laws, and mechanism & procedure to bring law for providing a legal guarantee on MSP (Minimum Support Price), Yadav added.
"Toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will remain permanently open. On 30th December we will organize a tractor march from Singhu border," said Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union.
