Farmer leaders, minister 'hopeful' of solution as another round of talks begins

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said he is hopeful that talks with farmers yield result and a positive solution is found.

The seventh round of talks between the protesting farmer unions and the Centre is being held today as farmers continue to protest at different borders of Delhi for more than a month against the three agricultural laws.

Protesting farmers who have been camping at Delhi borders for the last 39 days braving bone-chilling cold and now rains have threatened to intensify their protest if their two major demands -- repeal of the three new farm laws and legal backing for the minimum support price (MSP) -- are not accepted by the government in the January 4 meeting.