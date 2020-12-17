Farm protests: As death toll at Delhi border crosses 20, opposition leaders lambast Modi govt

With the ongoing agitation in and around the national capital in its third week, Opposition leaders have lambasted the Prime Minister Modi-led government for the deadlock. Thousands of farmers have gathered around the national capital, demanding that three contentious farm Acts be repealed. Multiple rounds of talks have not elicited the desired response thus far.

But while the farmers remain determined to stay put until they achieve their aim, it appears to be taking a heavy toll on the community. Thus far, more than 20 people linked to the protests have passed away. While some died in accidents, others have committed suicide or simply passed away while contending with the chilly winter weather. While an exact list of names with all the casualties is not available, on December 15, protesting farmers at the Singhu Border had paid homage to 20 farmers who have died since the agitation began.

In the last day and a half alone, there have been two tragic incidents, with a Sikh priest committing suicide and another farmer passing away allegedly due to the cold weather. Baba Ram Singh had shot himself after joining the protest at the Delhi-Sonipat border at Kundli. In a widely shared suicide note, he had noted that he was sacrificing his life "to express anger and pain against the government's injustice".