Farm Bills: Row is over TV footage

A day after the Akali Dal walked out of the NDA, snapping the umbilical cord that tied it to the BJP, President Ram Nath Kovind put his initials on all the three controversial farm bills.

The opposition had requested the President not to sign the bills and send them back to Parliament for reconsideration. The opposition has alleged that the bills were pushed through voice vote in violation of rules. The government, it has claimed, lacked the numbers, which would have become clear if a physical voting was held. They have also accused Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh, who was presiding over the proceedings, of colluding with the government.

Harivansh Singh and the government, however, have contended the opposition demands for physical voting were negated as the members were not in their seats while making the demand. Television footage of the Rajya Sabha proceedings of September 20 accessed by a TV channel shows that at least two of the three MPs -- KK Ragesh and Trichy Siva -- who moved the motion to send the controversial bills to a select committee, were in their seats when they demanded a division of votes.