Farm Acts 2020: Maha Congress launches state-wide agitation; 'Shetkari-Mazdoor Bachao Din' to be marked today

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday morning took to Twitter stating that the Congress would be launching a state-wide agitation the recently passed Farm Bills. Calling it an "anti-farmer" law, he said that the party's state unit had begun an agitation.
"Today, 'Shetkari-Mazdoor Bachao Din' will be observed across the state and agitation will be held at all district and taluka headquarters. I myself will be participating in the agitation at Lasalgaon," he wrote.
In recent days, many Opposition parties have voiced their dispeasure as several contentious Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament. There had been chaotic scenes in the Parliament, with eight Rajya Sabha MPs being suspended, and later, massive protests. Farm organisations as well as political leaders and activists have taken part in these protests. While many parties had marked September 25 as a Bharat bandh, in parts of the country protests have continued unabated.
In Punjab for example, the protests continue unabated, with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar entering its 9th day on Friday.
