Farm Acts 2020: Maha Congress launches state-wide agitation; 'Shetkari-Mazdoor Bachao Din' to be marked today

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday morning took to Twitter stating that the Congress would be launching a state-wide agitation the recently passed Farm Bills. Calling it an "anti-farmer" law, he said that the party's state unit had begun an agitation.

"Today, 'Shetkari-Mazdoor Bachao Din' will be observed across the state and agitation will be held at all district and taluka headquarters. I myself will be participating in the agitation at Lasalgaon," he wrote.