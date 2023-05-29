Fans, political leaders throng Moosewala’s village to pay tribute

File

Chandigarh: Even as a large number of fans of popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala converged at his ancestral village to attend the religious function organised on his first death anniversary, several political leaders also paid tributes to him on the social media on Monday.

Prayers were held at his native village Jawahar Ke in Mansa district by the locals and fans with his mother Charan Kaur in attendance to commemorate his first death anniversary. Kaur who was inconsolable on the occasion expressed her gratitude to the people attending the ceremony.

It may be recalled that it was on this date last year that Moosewala, 29, was shot dead by unknown assailants, a day after his security cover was pruned by state AAP government. Even as the incident shook the state, his father Balkaur Singh, has been alleging that the state government had failed to provide justice to his son.

Moosewala had unsuccessfully fought 2022 state assembly polls on Congress ticket from Mansa and lost to AAP’s candidate Vijay Singla.

Meanwhile, even as several political leaders including the top state Congress leaders took to social media to pay their tributes, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal said that there was more to the murder of Moosewala than met the eye. A sinister campaign is afoot to close the case even though Moosewala’s father has submitted a list of people involved in his son’s killing to the authorities. Despite this, no concrete action is being taken in the case, he added.