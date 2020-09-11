Family suicide history new Nirav ruse?

A UK court hearing arguments in the extradition case of Nirav Modi on Thursday heard expert views on the fugitive diamond merchant's personal family history of suicide and his deteriorating mental health in prison, which would only further deteriorate in solitary confinement.

Justice Samuel Goozee, presiding over the case at Westminster Magistrate's Court in London, was presented with three defence witnesses on day four of the five-day hearing, with each giving expert evidence on the 49-year-old jeweller's severe depression, risk from COVID-19 and the lack of adequate facilities at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai where he is to be held on being extradited.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), appearing on behalf of the Indian authorities, argued that the conditions at Barrack 12 in Arthur Road Jail would be better than those the jeweller is currently faced with in a COVID-19 locked-down Wandsworth Prison cell in London.

"Coupled with a severe condition of depression, in my view, he presents a high risk of suicide, though not immediately," said Dr Andrew Forrester, a forensic psychiatrist who has examined Modi on four occasions between September last year and August this year.

Referring to the "suicide of his mother", Dr Forrester stressed that it was a "significant feature" as Modi's mental health condition was on a deterioration trajectory and meets the criteria for hospital treatment in the absence of a multi-professional plan involving anti-depressants and psychotherapy.

The medical expert revealed that while Modi is currently on anti-depressants, the lack of supportive therapy or counselling due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in prison meant he was displaying signs of psychomotor retardation, a more severe form of depression which involves a manifest slowing down in movement and speech.

"If by contrast, he was given full access to multi-professional mental health care, better than he is currently getting at Wandsworth, would that assurance be helpful," asked CPS barrister Helen Malcolm, implying that the government of India may be open to providing such an assurance.

Forrester agreed to take that into account and discuss Modi's treatment with any medical professionals appointed in India in the future. He separately also dismissed the possibility of Modi "faking his symptoms" in an attempt to mislead or deceive the court.

The CPS must establish a prima facie case against Modi to allow the judge to rule that he has a case to answer before the Indian courts. If the judge finds a prima facie case against Modi, it will go to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to formally certify his extradition to India to stand trial.

A ruling in the case is not expected before the end of this year or early next year, with a hearing for final submissions tentatively scheduled for December 1.