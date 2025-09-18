Family Questions Encounter Killing Of Sonipat's Arun In Disha Patani House Firing Case

The family of Arun from Sonipat, who was killed in an encounter in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood actress Disha Patani's house, has raised questions. The family has called the encounter fake and demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

Family members have claimed that Arun had no prior criminal record. They have also denied that the young man shown in the photographs of shooters released by Uttar Pradesh Police is Arun.

The encounter took place on Wednesday evening in a joint operation by Haryana STF, Delhi Police's Special Cell, and UP STF. The deceased criminals were identified as Ravindra from village Kahni in Rohtak and Arun from Mayur Vihar in Sonipat.

The STF claims that both had bounties of one lakh rupees each on their heads, and according to police, they were connected to the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gang. Arun's relatives maintain that he was innocent. According to them, Arun was called away from home by his friend. He had left home to go to Haridwar, but police killed him.

Arun's brother has claimed that the encounter was fake and an innocent person was killed. Ankur claims that neither of the two criminals who carried out the firing while riding the motorbike was his brother. Ankur said that the person shown wearing a helmet is not his brother, because his brother had turned pale due to diabetes and had become weak. The boy riding the motorbike appears dark-complexioned.

Ankur said that even after the encounter, his brother's body can be seen to be pale. He said that the face of the young man sitting pillion on the motorbike is clear, and he is also not his brother.

On 12th September at around 3:45 am, two unknown attackers on a motorbike fired indiscriminately outside actress Disha Patani's house in the Civil Lines area of Bareilly. During this incident, around 8 to 10 rounds were fired. At the time of the incident, Disha Patani was in Mumbai while her father Jagdish Singh Patani (retired DSP), mother Padma Patani, and sister Khushboo Patani were present at home. After the shooting, panic spread throughout the entire area. Police claimed to have identified the accused after examining hundreds of CCTV footage clips.

The police's Special Task Force (STF) carried out this encounter in the Tronica City area. According to the STF, the deceased accused have been identified as Ravindra, a resident of Rohtak, and Arun, a resident of Sonipat. According to police, both had cases of murder, extortion, and other serious crimes registered against them, and their connections were found to be linked to Haryana's notorious Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gang. From the scene, police recovered a Glock pistol, a Zigana pistol, and a large quantity of cartridges.