Family of martyr Rohitash Lamba has some happiness in store, brother's wife gives birth to baby boy

Destiny has ways of playing out in strange ways.

The family of martyr Rohitash Lamba had some happiness in store for them as his brother's wife gave birth to a baby boy on the same day as the Pulwama attack.

The baby has been born on the first death anniversary of the martyr and the village is abuzz with talk that the martyr has been reincarnated.

The little boy has been named Rohitash Lamba after his uncle who was among the five soldiers from Rajasthan martyred in the Pulwama attack.

The brother Jitendra Lamba informed that his wife Hansa Devi went into labour at around 6 am in the morning and gave birth to a baby boy at around 8.40 am. The baby boy was promptly named Rohitash.

A ceremony to pay homage to the martyred soldier was also held in the village Govindpura Basedi in Jaipur district.

Lamba's 14-month-old son Dhruv was seen offering floral tributes to his father. The child was just two months old when Rohitash had been martyred last year.