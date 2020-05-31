Family of COVID-19 victim told he's alive after they cremate him; Ahmedabad hospital later confirms that they were mistaken

The COVID-19 virus has greatly affected the lives of people in India. The total case tally till date stands at more than 1,82,143, and over 89,995 cases remain active as of Sunday afternoon.
At this point in time, tragedies unfortunately abound. But there is perhaps a special kind of horror associated with wondering if a family member is dead or alive. A family in Gujarat which had recently cremated a member after the latter passed away from the novel coronavirus in Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital was in for a rude shock on Sunday.
Reportedly they had received a call from the hospital stating that the person in question had now tested negative for the virus and was in the general ward. Keep in mind that the family had already cremated a PPE covered body believing it to be their relative.
The news was reported by several individuals, including The Hindu journalist Mahesh Langa.
A case of mistaken identity is never a good thing, but it is perhaps worse when the person is question has passed away from COVID-19. And it is infinitely worse when the new information turns out to be false after further investigation.
A later update by Mahesh Langa adds that the officials have confirmed that the man is indeed dead, and that his body had been handed over the family. Reportedly, the hospital control room had been unaware of this development and thus proceeded to inform the family that he was on the mend.
At 1,007, Gujarat has one the highest number of fatalities, second only to Maharashtra. This is not the first time that the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad has come under scrutiny. Recently the Gujarat High Court had pulled up the hospital over its handling of COVID-19 patients.
The High Court called the hospital that has recorded over 350 deaths related to the virus a "dungeon'' that poor and helpless patients were forced to rely on. It had also said that most patients in the Civil Hospital were dying after four or more days of treatment.
