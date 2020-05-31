Family of COVID-19 victim told he's alive after they cremate him; Ahmedabad hospital later confirms that they were mistaken

The COVID-19 virus has greatly affected the lives of people in India. The total case tally till date stands at more than 1,82,143, and over 89,995 cases remain active as of Sunday afternoon.

At this point in time, tragedies unfortunately abound. But there is perhaps a special kind of horror associated with wondering if a family member is dead or alive. A family in Gujarat which had recently cremated a member after the latter passed away from the novel coronavirus in Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital was in for a rude shock on Sunday.

Reportedly they had received a call from the hospital stating that the person in question had now tested negative for the virus and was in the general ward. Keep in mind that the family had already cremated a PPE covered body believing it to be their relative.

The news was reported by several individuals, including The Hindu journalist Mahesh Langa.