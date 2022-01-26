Family Literacy Day 2022: Know more about significance, history, importance, interesting facts

Family Literacy Day is observed every year on January 27th to create awareness of reading and how as a family one can develop reading habits and literacy-related activities. The day is celebrated since 1999, usually, schools, libraries, literacy organizations, and other community groups take part in the day.

As a family, they can plan small events and read books together. Like one can read out one paragraph or page and then the next person can read out and continue the next page or paragraph. This way is also helpful for children to develop reading habits and also improve their knowledge and become intellectual.

Family Literacy Day importance:

It involves parents, grandparents, and other family members together to improve the reading and writing skills of the whole family. So it helps the whole family for their growth rather than person's growth. Also with the help of other family members can participate more in the daily group activities which they may not continue if they start it individually.

Another benefit of Family literacy is that it helps to strengthen the relationship between family members.

How to celebrate Family Literacy Day?

Plan activities Within a family-like parents can write down their interesting life experiences and make their kids read them aloud.

Kids can write essays or anything else they want to write and parents can read it aloud.

Grandparents can tell different fairy tales or other old stories of their times and make their grandchildren remember them and write them down. This will help them to memorize everything and also to develop their writing skills.

Now during the time of Pandemic, you can perform it with your extended families also virtually via video calls.

Interesting facts of Family Literacy Day:

Many teenager criminals were found illiterate or with very little education according to various surveys. Family literacy activities can help a teenager to be educated and concentrate on studies and it will reduce the chance of them going on the wrong path.

Parents can become aware of the reading skills of their children and also reassess their reading skills.

Literacy also helps people to be more aware of their health, career decisions, and long-term progress.

You can spread the importance of basic reading and writing skills.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 06:19 PM IST