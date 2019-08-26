Family collects Arun Jaitley's ashes from Nigambodh Ghat

New Delhi [India]: Family of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley collected late leader's ashes from Nigambodh Ghat here on Monday. Jaitley's ashes will be immersed in river Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand later today.

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday. Jaitley's last rites were performed by his son Rohan Jaitley while several of his family members were also present at the cremation ground.

A number of politicians attended the last rites of the late BJP leader. Those in attendance included - Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani, Ramdas Athawale, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Anurag Thakur and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, among others.

Several incumbent BJP chief ministers including Devendra Fadnavis, B S Yediyurappa, Trivendra Singh Rawat and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at Nigambodh Ghat to bid adieu to the party strongman. Before his final journey, Jaitley's mortal remains were kept at BJP headquarters for people to pay tributes.

