Fake TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested by Mumbai police

Republic TV's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday in fake TRP scam. Khanchandani will be produced in court later in the day.

The arrest came a day ahead of the hearing on Vikas Khanchandani's anticipatory bail plea.

Reacting to the arrest, Republic TV said, "Vikas Khanchandani has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case. Republic CEO's arrest by the Mumbai Police without any papers once again exposes the malicious and vengence-filled intentions of the Mumbai Police persecuting the network."

This is the 13th arrest made by the Mumbai Police in the TRP scam case.