'Fake News': Kashmir Police refute reports of 60 youths missing from Valley as Taliban takes over Afghanistan

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday refuted claims that people had gone missing from the union territory amid turmoil in Afghanistan. As the Taliban take over the reigns of the Afghan government, some news reports and social media updates had recently suggested that 60 youths from the Kashmir Valley had gone missing. Taking to Twitter, the IGP dubbed this 'fake news'.

As per an NDTV report on Monday, around 60 young men have allegedly gone missing from their homes over the last couple of months. The article quoted a top police official, Vijay Kumar to add that these individuals had gone missing after initially claiming that they were going to attend on someone or venturing out for some work.

"We have been asking and appealing to all misguided youth who have joined terror groups to quit violence and return to the mainstream," he had been quoted as saying.

While the allegation had been linked to the turbulent situation in Afghanistan the reports had not suggested a direct correlation. Reports however suggest that ground level violence has increased in Jammu and Kashmir and social media is abuzz with news of the "Taliban victory". Terrorist activities have also increased, with intelligence agencies reportedly suggesting that at least six groups have infiltrated the Kashmir Valley with an eye on high profile targets.

Meanwhile, the Taliban appears to be disassociating itself with Kashmir. In an interview with CNN News18 Taliban leader Anas Haqqani, who is incidentally associated with the dreaded Haqqani Network, called for an amicable relationship with India. "Kashmir is not part of our jurisdiction and interference is against the policy," he said, reiterating that they "will not interfere".

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:21 PM IST