Fake news alert: No new lockdown relaxations have been announced in Maharashtra confirm officials

On Wednesday several documents purportedly from the Maharashtra government began making the rounds on social media. The unsigned documents which claimed that the state government had announced new relaxations for lockdown 4.0.
The fake documents had claimed that these instructions were being put forth by the Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra government, Ajoy Mehta. The notices claimed that they were from the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.
The fake documents had made claims regarding relaxation of restrictions for salons, shops and for physical activities. It had claimed that salons and beauty parlours would be allowed to function from 9 am to 5 pm with "restricted entry". The document had even specified which services would be available at these salons, deeming "haircut, dyeing hair, waxing, threading" as essential services.
"Nonessential include shaving, facial, cleansing, bleaching and other skin related services etc. will be permitted in due course," it had falsely claimed.
Similarly, the document for shops had claimed that "in Red Zones except for malls and market complexes, all other markets, market areas and shops are permitted to operate at the level of 33% shops i.e. one-third of the strength of the shops, including non-essential on a given day". This was provided that several other conditions were met.
A third document had claimed that there was now more leeway to be had when it came to physical activities. It claimed that "Walking, Jogging, Running, Cycling and other Individual Physical Exercises will be permitted on public open spaces like gardens, playgrounds, footpaths, promenades etc. between 5 am to 7 pm."
It also said that cycling was "actively encouraged" as it "automatically ensures social distancing".
The authenticity of the fake documents was further disproved after the state government clarified that it had not issued any such orders.
Lockdown 4.0 will remain in place till May 31. But the question now is whether Maharashtra -- the state that has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases needs yet another phase of lockdown.
On Wednesday Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said that the state government will hold a review meeting on the lockdown situation on May 29."On May 29, the government will be holding a meeting to review the lockdown in the state. During this meeting, the decision will be taken on which areas should be given more relaxations. However, there will be no relaxations in the areas where the maximum number of cases are being reported," said Patil, at a Maha Vikas Aghadi press conference.
