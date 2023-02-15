Fake MLA posing as Gajanan Sharma caught from West Bengal Assembly

PTI File Photo

Kolkata: After fake doctors and fake IAS officers, now a fake MLA was caught in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

On the day of the West Bengal budget, crossing several layers of security checks, a man had reached the lobby of the Assembly and said his name was Gajanan Sharma.

On being asked to show his documents, the man failed to produce anything and reclaimed his name to be Gajanan Banerjee.

After being stopped by the deputy marshal, the person was handed over to Hare Street police and according to their initial questioning, said that the person is likely to be mentally challenged.

According to sources, the person initially said that Governor CV Ananda Bose had sent him to meet the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but could not show any documents in accordance with his claims.

However, questions are being raised about the security of the Assembly breaking which the person went near the lobby.

