Fake ID-card racket busted, 10 arrested

Bengaluru

In a major drive, the Central Crime Branch of police here arrested 10 persons Monday for creating large-scale fake identity documents like PAN cards, Aadhaar, vehicle registration certificates and driving license ID cards.

The police said the accused includes former employees of Rosmerta Technologies, a firm contracted to print these ID cards. The accused reportedly stole the data in a span of the last two years.

Giving details, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner Crime (Bengaluru) and City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said printers and a large number of cards were seized from the accused.

The seized items include 1,000 Aadhaar cards, 9000 PAN cards, 12,250 fake RC cards and 6,240 voter IDs which do not have government seals. Three laptops and Rs 60,000 in cash was also seized from the accused.