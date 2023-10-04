'Fake Case': AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Wife, Father React On His Arrest By ED (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday following a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Singh, 51, becomes the third AAP leader to face arrest in this matter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Sanjay Singh's wife, Anit Singh, speaking to reporters after his arrest, said her husband has been arrested in a fake case.

"They questioned and searched the house, computer, and documents but did not find anything. There was pressure upon them (ED officials) to arrest him and they arrested him. They (ED) did not give us any reason. We all are with him. He has been arrested in a fake case," Anita Singh told reporters.

The AAP politician's father, Dinesh Singh, said he told his son 'not to worry'.

"We've said we will cooperate. I told him (Sanjay Singh) not to worry. I think they didn't find any base to arrest him but since they (ED officials) were told to arrest, they arrested him. It will bring positive results as the govt will be changed," Dinesh Singh told reporters.

Delhi excise policy 'scam'

There are allegations that the 2021-22 excise policy of the Delhi government, which involved granting licenses to liquor traders, may have facilitated cartelization and favored specific dealers who were accused of making illicit payments. The AAP vehemently denies these allegations. Consequently, the policy was revoked, and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi recommended a CBI investigation. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in response to this recommendation.

The investigating agency has asserted that Sanjay Singh, who was apprehended under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, had a pivotal role in shaping and executing the policy that has since been discontinued. This policy was purportedly advantageous to specific liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.

Back in May of this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against the former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had been arrested. The chargesheet indicated that a restaurateur named Dinesh Arora shared a very close association with both Singh and Sisodia.

In July, Arora was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which contended that he played a crucial role in the case. The agency alleged that in 2020, Arora received a phone call from the AAP MP, wherein it was conveyed that the Delhi assembly elections were approaching, and the AAP required financial support.

