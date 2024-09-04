 Fact Check: Viral Video Of Crocodiles Roaming With Prey In Floodwaters Is From South Africa's Kimberley, Not Vadodara
A viral video showing a crocodile clutching prey in its jaws while being followed by other crocodiles in the floodwaters is from South Africa, not Vadodara, Gujarat

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Amid the incessant rain and flood-like situation in Gujarat last week, a viral video was widely shared on social media, showing a crocodile clutching prey in its jaws while being followed by other crocodiles in the floodwaters of Vadodara. However, a fact check revealed that the video was fake.

The video is not from Vadodara but from South Africa.

As many authentic videos of crocodiles roaming in floodwaters in residential areas across Gujarat surfaced and were reported by news channels and websites, it is likely that this fake video was circulated with similar claims.

However, the video in question is a rare one that showcases the survival instincts of saltwater crocodiles in South Africa's Kimberley.

Wildlife photographer Donny Imberlong captured this rare and powerful feeding event on camera. The video was shared on Instagram by the Community Representation of Crocodiles. It has been slowed down for detailed observation, revealing a unique and intricate display of behavior as the crocodiles cautiously gather around their prey.

The caption of the video, which has garnered over 900 likes, states: “Slowing down this incredible moment captured by Donny Imberlong, we witness the raw power and instinct of saltwater crocodiles during a feeding event. This footage shows the unique choreography that unfolds when these apex predators come together and cautiously attempt to share in the prey item."

Although crocodiles don’t willingly "share" their prey in a cooperative sense, they do tolerate each other during feeding, with larger crocodiles often taking the first bites. In some cases, a crocodile may drag leftover prey into a secluded spot, stashing it away for a later meal. This tactic helps them protect their food from competitors and scavengers, showcasing their remarkable survival instincts in the wild.

Many such videos went viral during the recent flood-like situation in parts of Gujarat. While several were authentic, showing crocodiles roaming the streets, lying inside houses, and clutching prey in their jaws, some, including the one showing a rare feeding event, were not from Gujarat.

