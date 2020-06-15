Fact Check: No, Rahul Gandhi didn't think Sushant Singh Rajput was a cricketer

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The Mumbai police had confirmed that the actor appeared to have committed suicide in his Bandra home, even as they added that investigations were underway.
But even as condolences poured in from all quarters, WhatsApp users went into overdrive, successfully sinking to a new low. Rather graphic images of the deceased actor were circulated by people, eventually prompting the Maharashtra Police to address the topic and issue a warning. And now, it would seem that some enterprising souls have taken upon themselves the duty of spreading fake news.
On Sunday evening, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to say that he was "sorry to hear about the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput".
"A young and talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world," he wrote.
And while this would seem a normal response to most, someone somewhere just could not let an opportunity pass. Soon, a photo was circulating on social media showing an edited version of Gandhi's post.
This forward claimed that Gandhi had thought Sushant Singh Rajput was a cricketer. and the words "young and talented actor" has been replaced with "young and talented cricketer" in the edited post.
Rajput had essayed the role of MS Dhoni in the latter's 2016 biopic, which in turn lends credence to the fake image and the suggestion that this was a gaffe on the part of the Congress leader.
But even as the fake screengrab vent around, irate netizens took it upon themselves to halt the spread of fake news.
"Just see how BJP distorts tweets of Rahul Gandhi ji," wrote Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Many others too jumped in to clarify. Take a look at some of the posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)