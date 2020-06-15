Fact Check: No, Rahul Gandhi didn't think Sushant Singh Rajput was a cricketer

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The Mumbai police had confirmed that the actor appeared to have committed suicide in his Bandra home, even as they added that investigations were underway.

But even as condolences poured in from all quarters, WhatsApp users went into overdrive, successfully sinking to a new low. Rather graphic images of the deceased actor were circulated by people, eventually prompting the Maharashtra Police to address the topic and issue a warning. And now, it would seem that some enterprising souls have taken upon themselves the duty of spreading fake news.