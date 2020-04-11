Fact check: Is hydroxychloroquine found in kalonji seeds?

The spread of fake news on social media during the coronavirus pandemic has increased so much that the Mumbai police has issued fresh guidelines on the spread of fake news across all messaging platforms.
However, this did not stop journalist Meena Das Narayan, who stated that hydroxychloroquine the drug that has been chosen by many countries to fight the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is found 100 per cent in kalonji seeds.
She wasn't the only one to share the tweet, though. However, she did defend its healthy properties once someone called her out for sharing fake news.
However, this isn’t true despite the claims. Studies have shown that kalonji seeds, scientifically known as Nigella stativa provide therapeutic relief from several ailments. Studies done by the National Institute of Health that used kalonji seeds and oil, along with chloroquine has been injected in mice with plasmodium (the parasite that causes malaria).
However, nowhere was it found that the seeds were the source of hydroxychloroquine.
Hydroxychloroquine is the most wanted drug in the world right now. Without any scientific proof, several nations including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Israel, Jordan and India have recommended it for treating the novel coronavirus, COIVD-19.
