Fact check: Is hydroxychloroquine found in kalonji seeds?

However, this isn’t true despite the claims. Studies have shown that kalonji seeds, scientifically known as Nigella stativa provide therapeutic relief from several ailments. Studies done by the National Institute of Health that used kalonji seeds and oil, along with chloroquine has been injected in mice with plasmodium (the parasite that causes malaria).

However, nowhere was it found that the seeds were the source of hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine is the most wanted drug in the world right now. Without any scientific proof, several nations including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Israel, Jordan and India have recommended it for treating the novel coronavirus, COIVD-19.