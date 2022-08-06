e-Paper Get App

Fact Check: Is Centre providing car finance at zero interest rate to govt employees?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Fact Check: Is Centre providing car finance at zero interest rate to govt employees? | Photo: Pexels

A letter doing the rounds on social media claims that the Centre is providing car finance at zero interest rate to government employees.

According to the letter, the central government has collaborated with Tata Motors to provide interest-free car loan facility to government employees. The letter also said that the State Bank of India (SBI) and Tata Motors have reached an agreement to aid the scheme.

However, this is fake and the government has not issued any such letter, clarified the Centre on Friday.

"A letter is doing the rounds on social media and claims that the Government of India is providing car finance at zero interest to government employees. This letter is #Fake. Govt of India has not issued this letter," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

article-image

