Fact Check: Has Pakistan asked China to send special firecrackers to India to cause asthma, eye diseases?

A post doing the rounds of social media claims that Pakistan has asked China to send special firecrackers and lights to India to cause asthma and eye diseases. The post further claims that the firecrackers contain toxic carbon monoxide gas.

"According to intelligence, since Pakistan cannot attack India directly, it has demanded China to take revenge on India. China has filled firecrackers with special types of firecrackers, which are toxic to carbon monoxide gas, to spread asthma in India," reads the viral post issued in the name of Vishwajit Mukherjee, a Senior Investigating Officer of the Union Home Ministry.

"Apart from this, in India, special lightning decorative lights are also being made for developing eye diseases. Paro has been used in large quantities, please be aware this Diwali," it adds.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the viral post is fake.

"A message in circulation, allegedly issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs claims that China is sending special firecrackers & lights to India to cause asthma & eye diseases. This message is #Fake. No such information is issued by MHA," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:39 PM IST