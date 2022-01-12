Fact Check: Has NEET-PG 2022 exam scheduled to be held on March 12 been postponed?

A public notice purportedly issued by the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on March 12, 2022, has been postponed.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt of India vide its letter no. V. 11025/215/2020-MEP(FTS-8079808) dated 10.01.2022 has directed that in light of the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account of safety and well-being of the students, the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on 12th of March 2022 be postponed," read the notice.

"The next date of NEET-PG 2022 examination will be announced after reviewing the situation later," it added.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday clarified that the notice is fake.

"This claim is #Fake. No such order/notice has been issued by the board," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 07:37 PM IST