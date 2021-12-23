Fact Check: Has Bharat Bandh been announced till December 31?

A post doing the rounds of social media claims that the Centre has announced Bharat Bandh till December 31. Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the post is fake.

"In a viral picture on social media, it is being claimed that Bharat Bandh has been declared till 31st December! No such announcement has been made by the Central Government regarding any lockdown. Please do not share such misleading pictures or messages," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

This fake message is being circulated at a time when the Omicron variant scare has gripped the country.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has asked the States and UTs to impose night curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, especially ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities. It also asked the administration of poll-bound states--Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand--to exponentially ramp up vaccination against COVID-19.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:01 PM IST