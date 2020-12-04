Fact Check: Did India announce a '15-day-lockdown'? Here's the clarification from Centre

Amid a raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, nations across the world are also battling the menace of 'fake news', which is spreading like wildfire in these uncertain times, and India is no exception.

For a while now, a message has been circulating on social media carrying supposed reports of India announcing a renewed 15-day-lockdown. The central government on Friday took it upon itself to address the issue and clarify misconceptions on the same.

The image is mainly being circulated via WhatsApp, and also appeared on Facebook and Twitter later, as netizens wondered whether the claim is true.

Claim: Centre announced a 15-day COVID-19 lockdown

The image, that is being circulated on social media, carries the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a supposed mark of official news and claims that the Government of India has announced a renewed COVID-19 necessitated '15-day-lockdown' to cut the spread of the virus.

Facts: No such announcements have been made

No such announcement has been made. In fact, the reported news was vetted by the fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the central government's media outlet, itself.

The PIB has clarified that the news is fake and that no such announcements whatsoever have been made by the central government as of yet.