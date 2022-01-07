Fact Check: Did Cabinet Committee on Security discuss on removal of Sikhs from Indian Army?

Several tweets on Twitter claim that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held a discussion regarding the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army.

"During Cabinet Committee Security Meeting Minister @ianuragthakur @DrSJaishankar Calls For Removal of #Sikhs From @adgpi #IndianArmy," reads the tweet which has been tweeted by many Twitter users.

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, the government on Friday clarified that the claim is false.

"A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. The claim is #Fake. No such discussion/meeting has taken place," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 06:33 PM IST