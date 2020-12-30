Facing public outcry, BJP expels 'Shaheen Bagh shooter' Kapil Gujjar hours after joining party

Facing the wrath of civil outrage, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled 'Shaheen Bagh shooter' Kapil Gujjar, moments after the latter joined the party on this day.
He had joined the BJP earlier in the day, in the presence of local leaders at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.
After joining the party, Kapil Gujjar, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallu Pura area, had said that the BJP is working to "strengthen" Hindutva and that he will support the party in every step.
However, reports state that the BJP central leadership immediately ordered Gujjar's expulsion as soon as it received the news of his membership. According to reports, the BJP high command had further chided its Ghaziabad district head for granting membership to the controversial Gujjar.
The district workers reportedly told their seniors that they didn't know of Gujjar's controversial background and had granted him membership "by mistake". Following this, Kapil Gujjar was finally expelled from the party.
Who is Kapil Gujjar?
Kapil Gujjar's shot to (in)fame was back in February, when he had fired three shots in the air at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest site amid the raging anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests previously this year.
While being taken away by the police officers, Gujjar had shouted "Jai Shri Ram" and reportedly told bystanders that India was a "Hindu rashtra vaadi kshetra (Hindu nationalist state)".
A video clip posted by news agency ANI had previously shown him being taken away by the Delhi Police.
Later, however, Kapil Gujjar was granted bail by a Delhi court on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of similar amount. When Kapil Gujjar had arrived in his locality after release from jail, he was greeted with loud cheers and support.
While proceeding with the investigation, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had presumed that Gujjar is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), based on a few photographs on his phone in which Gujjar and his father could be seen along with prominent leaders of the party.
