Facing public outcry, BJP expels 'Shaheen Bagh shooter' Kapil Gujjar hours after joining party

Facing the wrath of civil outrage, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled 'Shaheen Bagh shooter' Kapil Gujjar, moments after the latter joined the party on this day.

He had joined the BJP earlier in the day, in the presence of local leaders at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

After joining the party, Kapil Gujjar, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallu Pura area, had said that the BJP is working to "strengthen" Hindutva and that he will support the party in every step.