Facing kitchen woes amid the pandemic? Fat Girlz Kitchen will soon have a solution for people in Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi and Indore

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges with it. With people being urged to socially distance themselves and restrict their movement, many have had to contend with balancing their professional life with household chores. Amid the chaotic state of affairs, having well-cooked, flavoursome and healthy food has become a challenge for people who relied on food delivery apps or had domestic helps to aid them.
This includes working women, nuclear families wherein both husband and wife have individual jobs, and bachelors who may not possess the greatest cooking skills. And while restaurants are gradually reopening and food delivery continues fear of the infectious virus has kept many away.
But even those who are self isolating may now have a solution in the form of a digital platform known as The Fat Girlz Kitchen. A new venture by marketing and brand communication professional turned entrepreneur, Ankita Gupta, it offers a solution to all these challenges. Gupta who has an immense passion for food aims to bring about a food revolution in India.
The Fat Girlz Kitchen is a digital platform which will connect home chefs, cooks and bakers to customers who can then order ready-to-cook recipes from the best chefs in their neighbourhood. There are different subscription models for those looking to avail ready-to-cook recipes to get rid of the hassles of pre-cooking preparation. The aim is to help people create "wonderful food at home" with a lower cooking time and effort.
The Fat Girlz Kitchen will soon be serving the customers in Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi and Indore.
The Fat Girlz Kitchen also support social causes and is involved in helping orphaned and underprivileged children, rape and acid attack victims accquire life skills. The platform also recently organised its first fundraising event - India’s First Digital Seafood Festival.
The festival showcased over 25 multi-cuisine seafood recipes by five featured chefs, namely, Karan Rathod, Satyajit Patil, Ayushi Pradhan, Darshak Raut and Ankita Gupta. There were also musical performances by Isha Pandey, Madhav Maheshwari, Ananya Ramachandran and Suguna Ramachandran, and Harsh Pawar. Another attraction of this festival was the massive prize pool of Rs. 20,000.
The 5-day festival that began on August 17 had three different contests which invited the audience to share their unique seafood recipes, pictures of seafood dishes, awkward seafood moments and more. There were six giveaways and one 'mega winner'.
The showstopper of this seafood festival was the Phase-I launch of The Fat Girlz Kitchen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
