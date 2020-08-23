Facing kitchen woes amid the pandemic? Fat Girlz Kitchen will soon have a solution for people in Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi and Indore

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges with it. With people being urged to socially distance themselves and restrict their movement, many have had to contend with balancing their professional life with household chores. Amid the chaotic state of affairs, having well-cooked, flavoursome and healthy food has become a challenge for people who relied on food delivery apps or had domestic helps to aid them.

This includes working women, nuclear families wherein both husband and wife have individual jobs, and bachelors who may not possess the greatest cooking skills. And while restaurants are gradually reopening and food delivery continues fear of the infectious virus has kept many away.

But even those who are self isolating may now have a solution in the form of a digital platform known as The Fat Girlz Kitchen. A new venture by marketing and brand communication professional turned entrepreneur, Ankita Gupta, it offers a solution to all these challenges. Gupta who has an immense passion for food aims to bring about a food revolution in India.