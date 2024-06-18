Facing Criticism Over Stray Cattle, UP Govt Launches Cow Conservation Initiative

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In response to the widespread issue of stray cattle highlighted during the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on a significant initiative to promote cow conservation. The plan involves constructing 44 cow conservation centers across various districts as part of the broader goal of integrated state development.

Farmers have protested against the stray cattle problem, alleging that the animals often destroy their crops. "Stray cattle was a major issue, and people voted against the BJP because of this," said a senior BJP leader.

The Animal Husbandry Department has been tasked with overseeing the construction of these centers in 15 districts, with an allocated budget of ₹5.28 lakh. Each cow conservation center will be constructed at a cost of ₹12,000.

Locations selected for these centers include Anirudhpur, Mauchandpur, Sikora, Ambarpur, Karatauli, Manpur Ahiyapur, Churai Dalpatpur, Bansbojh, Maheshpur Shiv Singh, and Shekhpur in Bareilly. Additional centers will be developed in Taura, Tikra Samad, Chhulamau, Kontha, and Devmai in Unnao; Shahbaznagar and Dhusgawan in Shahjahanpur; Bijwada, Kakaur, and Agala Agari in Baghpat; Kadipur in Lakhimpur Kheri; Nunbai and Gujrajpur in Jalaun; Nadarmai in Kasganj; and Barauta in Mathura.

Further centers will be established in Sakin Shobhapur Munjabta, Aichauli, and Nirayavali in Sambhal; Bannawa in Rae Bareli; Dakshingaon, Koraari Lachchanshah, Khara, and Tikramafi in Amethi; Barela Kamalpur, Kurseli, and Uchwal in Hardoi; Jarauli and Bhadar in Fatehpur; Mohammadpur Mansukh, Raipur Khurd, and Rajpur Milak in Moradabad; and Khedi Adu and Kurra Chittarpur in Agra.

"This extensive project underscores the government's commitment to cow protection and the integrated development of the state," government spokesman said.