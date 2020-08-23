Facing arrest, Bengali provocateur Garga Chatterjee offers "unconditional" apology over remarks on Ahom King Sukapha

He also shared a video of his apology and said that he has deepest regards and respect for Swargadeo Sukapha's exemplary role as architect of Bor Ahom. "From the core of my heart, I unconditionally apologize to all the people of Assam including the Tai Ahom community through honourable chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for any previous social media post by me that may have unintentionally hurt anyone's sentiment," Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee's apology comes two months after Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directed the police to arrest the Kolkata-based political commentator for allegedly insulting the first Ahom king.

Chatterjee, who describes himself as a “Bengali nationalist” on Twitter, tweeted on June 17, “Why does @sarbanandsonwal [Assam CM’s handle] regularly celebrate a Chinese invader and his invading army? Why does banned separatist group ULFA also celebrate the Chinese invader? Do real Indians know that Indian tax money is being used by BJP in Assam to put up statues of a Chinese invader?” Chatterjee's remarks led to widespread outrage among the people of Assam. While several FIRs were filed against him and a team of Assam police landed in Kolkata to apprehend him but went back unsuccessful.