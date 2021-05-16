Facebook posts on ISIS ideology: NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu

Chennai
The NIA on Sunday carried out searches at 4 locations in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai for incriminating Facebook posts by an extremist advocating the ideology of the Islamic State terror group and fundamentalist organisation Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, an official said.
The case pertains to uploading incriminating posts on Facebook by Mohammad Iqbal, a Madurai resident, arrested in December last. In the posts, Iqbal, an extremist, advocated the ideology of the ISIS terror group and Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, a fundamentalist organisation, the NIA said.
The posts on the Facebook page, “Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street” was uploaded by Iqbal for denigrating a particular community. They were designed to incite communal disharmony among different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, he said.
The searches were conducted at Kazimar Street, K Pudur, Pethaniyapuram and Mehaboob Palayam in Madurai district.
During the operation, 16 digital devices, including a laptop, hard disks, mobile phones, memory cards, SIMs, pen drives and many incriminating books/pamphlets/documents have been recovered, the official said, adding, further investigation continues.
