'Face it, Don’t fake it': Rahul Gandhi slams govt over delay in placing fresh COVID-19 vaccine order

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress for their jibes on COVID-19 vaccination. In an op-ed written in Indian Express, "Congress party’s leadership has launched a frontal assault on domestic vaccine manufacturers and scientists. Their constant attack to discredit and delegitimise the hard work of Indian talent will scare other entities who would want to develop or manufacture vaccines in the country. Hence, we must isolate fact from fiction, misinformation from information."

While attacking Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "I struggled to find a single dose of praise by he or his party for our vaccine manufacturers and scientists. His primary attack these days is on the price of the vaccine and those who are producing it. And this is where he gets it completely wrong."

The Congress leader has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Rahul Gandhi, on April 30, targeted the central government while pointing out the increase in the death toll in the country during the second wave of COVID-19.

"Over two lakh dead in the fourth week of the second wave of COVID. Zero accountability. The system has made us 'atmanirbhar'," he had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities, the data updated showed.