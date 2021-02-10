With an eye on Telangana, Jagan Reddy's sister Y S Sharmila meets father's loyalists to discuss future plans

Y S Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to float a new political party to challenge K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in Telanagana in the 2023 state assembly polls.
The daughter of Congress stalwart and former CM of a united Andhra Pradesh who died in office Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Sharmila has been meeting her father's loyalists to discuss a future plan in Telangana.
It is worth noting that Jagan Mohan Reddy is considered close to his Telangana counterpart KCR.
Speaking to reporters after a series of meetings, Sharmila said on Tuesday, "I've come here to meet with people and representatives of Nalgonda district in Hyderabad. After the discussion on the governance of Telangana government, it is very clear that there is a need for change in the state."
She met with her father's loyalists at her residence in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad on Tuesday to discuss the matter, ANI reported.
"The meeting is being held to discuss the possibility of Sharmila floating a new political party in Telangana, with the support of her father's loyalists in the state," the report, quoting sources, said.
The assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana are scheduled to be held in 2023. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House.
Congress won 19 seats, followed by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, which secured seven seats, and the BJP, which managed to win one seat.
(With inputs from ANI)