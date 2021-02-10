With an eye on Telangana, Jagan Reddy's sister Y S Sharmila meets father's loyalists to discuss future plans

Y S Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to float a new political party to challenge K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in Telanagana in the 2023 state assembly polls.

The daughter of Congress stalwart and former CM of a united Andhra Pradesh who died in office Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Sharmila has been meeting her father's loyalists to discuss a future plan in Telangana.

It is worth noting that Jagan Mohan Reddy is considered close to his Telangana counterpart KCR.