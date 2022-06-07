Eyeing on polls, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to visit Meghalaya, Tripura on June 16

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | File Image

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee after returning from Dubai following his eye treatment will visit Meghalaya on June 16.

According to the party sources, after Meghalaya, the leader will also visit Tripura to campaign for the upcoming Assembly bypoll elections due on June 23.

“We have planned several road shows and campaigns in Tripura in all four constituencies going for the polls on June 23. Though the date of Banerjee’s visit is not confirmed, the last date of the campaign is on June 21,” said the TMC sources.

It can be noted that the TMC had contested the Agartala Municipal election last year.

Banerjee on several occasions said that the TMC will oust the ‘divisive’ BJP from North East and will implement all the ‘developmental’ schemes started by the party government in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the TMC on Tuesday announced their candidates' names including Mrinal Kanti Debnath in Jubrajanagar, Arjun Namasudra in Surma AITC, Sanhita Banerjee in Bordowali and Panna Deb in Agartala.

On the other hand, the new Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha on Tuesday held a door-to-door campaign ahead of the bypolls.

“Response is really up to the mark. Something I had never thought of, that I have seen here. I am sure people here are supporting BJP,” said Saha.

Manik Saha is contesting the bypoll from the Bardowali constituency.