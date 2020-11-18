Eye on rural jobs, Madhya Pradesh sets up a 'Gau Cabinet'

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has constituted a ‘Gau (cow) Cabinet’ to implement the RSS agenda of cow protection and conservation.

"Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be part of the 'Cow cabinet'. Its first meeting will be held on November 22 on the day of Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary at Salaria," said the chief minister. (The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna).

According to Deepak Vijayvargiya, BJP’s chief spokesperson in Madhya Pradesh, the decision is aimed at developing an alternative source of rural employment by harnessing the potential of cows. “Industrialisation alone cannot generate employment. The eco system surrounding cows is a sustainable one and has been in existence for over 2,000 years,’’ he said, reports a mainline daily.

Before the 2018 Assembly election, the Congress had announced that if the party came to power, it would build cowsheds. The BJP had felt at that time its agenda had been appropriated by the Congress but it could do little in the matter.

Now, with the Chouhan government firmly in saddle, the BJP has moved to reclaim the ‘cow’. Geeta, Ganga and Gau Mata (cow) are an intrinsic part of Indian culture, points out Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The Congress had harped on cow protection, but it never built a cowshed, Mishra adds.

The MP government, however, despite its zeal, is yet to come up details and delineate the responsibilities of the Cow Cabinet.