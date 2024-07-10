'Extremely Sad,' Says President Murmu While Expressing Grief Over Unnao Accident

New Delhi: After a double-decker bus rammed into a milk tanker claiming 18 lives in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident, terming it 'extremely sad'.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad", an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on 'X'.

उन्नाव, उत्तर प्रदेश में लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में अनेक लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखदाई है। ऐसी आकस्मिक मृत्यु का शिकार हुए लोगों के परिवार के सदस्यों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करती हूँ तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2024

The President further expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased in the tragic accident.

"I express my deepest condolences to the family members of those who have become victims of such sudden death and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured", the statement mentioned.

About The Tragic Accident

As many as eighteen people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at 5:15 am.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao where a bus collided with a milk container in which 18 people lost their lives and 19 others were injured. pic.twitter.com/cf06cM6ehf — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper treatment. He also wished for their speedy recovery.

On X, CM Adityanath said, "The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls and provide a speedy recovery to the injured."

जनपद उन्नाव में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2024

The double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi when it hit the milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police led by Circle Officer of Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia, rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Reaches Hospital To Meet The Injured

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also reached the hospital in Unnao to meet the injured.

The Deputy CM assured proper treatment to the injured.

"...18 people have lost their lives while several are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert," Deputy CM Pathak told ANI.

#WATCH | Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "...18 people have lost their lives while 19 are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert. The… https://t.co/H5TantK4cP pic.twitter.com/NuG99JgIpj — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

He further said that most injured people are from Bihar and that the UP government is in contact with its Bihar counterpart.

"The trauma centre of KGMO is on alert, I have come and seen all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar govt. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people," Brajesh Pathak stated.