'Extremely pleased, was used far too often against journalists': Editors Guild of India after SC stays proceedings in sedition cases

The Editiors Guild of India (EGI) on Wednesday said it was "extremely pleased" after the Supreme Court stayed the proceedings in sedition cases across the country until an "appropriate forum" of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.

"Editors Guild of India is extremely pleased that in response to the petition filed by the Guild challenging the sedition law (IPC 124A), the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has passed an interim order to keep the law in abeyance, until the Union Govt reconsiders it," tweeted ECI.

In the letter posted on Twitter, the EGI said it welcomes the interim order as "sedition law has been used far too often by Central and State governments against journalists in an effort to curb independent reporting".

Earlier in the day, putting on hold the sedition law, the Supreme Court stayed the registration of FIRs, ongoing probes and coercive measures on the matter across the country until an "appropriate forum" of the government re-examines the colonial era penal law.

In its significant order on the law that has been under intense public scrutiny, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was need to balance the interest of civil liberties and interests of citizens with that of the state. Taking note of the concerns of the Centre, the apex court said the "rigours of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC is not in tune with the current social milieu" and permitted reconsideration of the provision.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohil, directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the sedition law is "under reconsideration".

The court listed the matter in the third week of July and said its directions shall continue till further orders.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:42 PM IST