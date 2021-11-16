Extremely heavy rainfall predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on November 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Turesday predicted extremely heavy falls for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 18. Even after there was a respite of heavy rains for the past two days, Chennai and the adjoining districts remain inundated, while houses in the low-lying areas of the city are still filled with water.

The IMD has predicted rains in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakuruchi, Villupuram, Myladuthurai, and in delta districts of the state.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are kept ready to face any eventuality and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units are also put in the loop to meet up with the issues that crop up if rains are coming down as expected.

Police, Fire and Rescue forces, Tangedco employees, and health department officials are put on alert to face the situation if it goes out of hand.

Another low-pressure area persists over east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours.

A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast to north Konkan across south Maharashtra-Goa coasts at lower tropospheric levels, IMD said.

According or the weather forecasting agency, a low-pressure area lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move nearly westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamilnadu coasts on November 18.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:10 PM IST